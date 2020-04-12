Five new cases reported in Shivamogga since Saturday

As many as five new cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, were reported in Shivamogga since Saturday.

On Saturday, a four-year-old boy from Channashettykoppa village in Sagar taluk tested positive. In Tirthahalli taluk, three positive cases were reported on Saturday that includes a five-year-old boy from Tanikallu village. On Sunday, the blood samples of a 45-year-old woman from Guddekoppa village in Tirthahalli taluk also tested positive. She is being treated at the Government J.C. Hospital in Tirthahalli town.

A total number of 146 positive cases of KFD have been reported in Shivamogga district since January 1 and it includes 117 from Tirthahalli taluk and 29 from Sagar taluk.