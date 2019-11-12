Five new additional judges of HC sworn in

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Monday administered oath to five newly appointed additional judges of the Karnataka High Court at an event organised at the Raj Bhavan.

The newly appointed judges are: Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyothi Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, and Pradeep Singh Yerur.

Justice Gowda, born on February 15, 1967, was enrolled as an advocate in 1989 after completing B.Sc. from St. Joseph’s College of Arts and Sciences, and LLB from BML Law College, Bengaluru. During his 29-year-long practice he represented the Indian Railways and its allied organisations before various courts.

Born on August 15, 1968 at Raichur, Jyothi Mulimani studied law in SCAB Law College, Raichur, and enrolled as an advocate in 1992. She practised law before various courts and had served as a mediator and trainer in Bangalore Mediation Centre for about 12 years.

Justice Nataraj, born on March 14, 1970, hails from Gowjagallu villege of Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru district. He began his practice as a lawyer in 1992 after securing a law degree from the University Law College, Bengaluru, and had practised before the Supreme Court and the High Court. He was serving as an Additional Advocate-General prior to his elevation as a judge.

Born on September 28, 1969, Justice Chandangoudar completed his B.Com from MES College, Bengaluru, and later studied LLB in SJRC Law College, Bengaluru. After enrolling as an advocate in 1994, he was practising law before the High Court.

Justice Singh, born on June 21, 1970, is a product of the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, and studied BA at St. Joseph’s College of Arts and Sciences. He later secured his LLB degree from Bangalore University. He has practised before the Supreme Court, and High Courts of Karnataka, Madras, and Chandigarh.