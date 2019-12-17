Five motorcycles set ablaze by miscreants

Tension prevailed in some localities of Chikkamagaluru town on Tuesday morning as five motorcycles parked on the roadside in four different residential localities were set on fire by miscreants in the early hours.

The incidents were reported from Pension Mohalla, Gowry Colony, Market Road and Shadi Mahal. Two-wheelers parked in residential colonies were set ablaze. As the police received the information they visited the spot and started city rounds early in the day. Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey held a meeting with officers concerned to nab the accused involved in the case.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that one person was involved in all the cases. The accused went to residential colonies, avoiding main streets, and set vehicles ablaze. Mr. Harish Pandey told The Hindu, “It looks like an act of mischief by one person. We have got CCTV footages showing the movement of the accused. We are analysing the footages to identify him”.

Of the four incidents, two each happened in the limits of Town Police Station and Basavanahalli Police Station. The police have registered four cases regarding the incidents.