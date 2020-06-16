Five more test positive

Hassan

16 June 2020 18:55 IST

Five more people with travel history to Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan district on Tuesday. With that the total number of confirmed cases in the district has increased to 244. So far, 192 people have been discharged after they recovered from the infection. One person died.

As of Tuesday, 51 people are undergoing treatment at the Hassan COVID-19 hospital. Among the five reported on Tuesday, four are from Arkalgud taluk and another person is a native of Hassan. All of them had recently returned from Maharashtra.

