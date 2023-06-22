Five more take ill after consuming contaminated water in Bidar district

June 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Five more residents of Karkhiyal village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district, who took ill after consuming contaminated water, were admitted to the Aurad taluk hospital on Wednesday, soon after the hospital discharged 15 persons from the same village, who were admitted on Monday night after falling ill owing to consuming polluted water.

Of the five admitted on Wednesday, one patient, Madhav Rao Narasingh, who was critically ill, was shifted to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).

Aurad taluk medical officer Raman Polakwar confirmed that the 15 persons admitted on Monday were discharged on Wednesday.

Prabhu Chavan, Aurad MLA, and Lokayukta inspector Pradeep Kolla visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the patients.

Mr. Chavan instructed the doctors to take special care of all the patients and said that no doctor should go on leave until all the five patients are discharged.

Mr. Kolla inspected the facilities and the medicine stocks available at the hospital.

Show-cause notice to PDO

Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M. Shilpa issued a show-cause notice to Yekkamba Gram Panchayat Development Officer Naganath Bapurao and sought an explanation, within two days in writing, on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against him for providing contaminated drinking water to villagers.

According to a report submitted by the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and zilla panchayat officials, the drinking water being supplied to the village mixed with sewage owing to leakages in the pipeline.