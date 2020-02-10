Karnataka

Five more railway stations ISO-certified now

Representatives of International Management System Certification presented the ISO 14001-2015 (Environmental Management System) certificates awarded to five railway stations, to Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede on Monday.

Representatives of International Management System Certification presented the ISO 14001-2015 (Environmental Management System) certificates awarded to five railway stations, to Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede on Monday.  

more-in

The number of railway stations in Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) that received ISO 14001-2015 certification has gone up to nine with five more railway stations receiving the certification.

According to a press release from the division, five railway stations of Hubballi Division — Hosapete, Ballari, Vijayapura, Londa and Gadag — were awarded ISO 14001-2015 (Environmental Management System) certification on Monday.

The representatives of International Management System Certification on Monday presented the ISO 14001-2015 (Environmental Management System) certificates awarded to these five railway stations, to the Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede.

In the Hubballi division, the railway stations at Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Vasco-da-Gama have already been awarded ISO 14001-2015 certification.

According to the release, the certificate is issued after complying with the guidelines provided by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for three years in a row. This certificate is awarded for providing necessary amenities and allied services at railway stations. The services and amenities include sanitation, waiting rooms, refreshment areas, potable drinking water, reserved lounge and managing waste in an environmental-friendly manner.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (General), Hubballi, S.K. Jha, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer/Environmental, and House Keeping Manager S.K. Bhattacharjee, representative of International Management System Certification, Vadodara, Virendra Sharma and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
railway
Hubli
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 11:07:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-more-railway-stations-iso-certified-now/article30785838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY