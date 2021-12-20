Karnataka

Five more Omicron cases in Karnataka

BBMP health workers collecting samples for COVID-19 test in Bengaluru on December 03, 2021   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR. K

Karnataka recorded five more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on December 19, in addition to the 14 reported earlier.

The newly-infected are from Dharwad (54-year-old male), Bhadravathi (20-year-old female), Udupi (82-year-old male and 73-year-old female) and Mangaluru (19-year-old female), according to a tweet by Health Minister K. Sudhakar on December 20 morning.

This takes the total number of Omicron-infected to 19 in Karnataka, reported from Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Shivamogga districts. Many among those infected are double-vaccinated with no travel history. However, all have either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.


