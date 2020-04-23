Five more fresh cases reported in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi district, which had reported India’s first COVID-19 casualty, has continued to record positive cases almost on a daily basis for the last few days creating a fresh wave of panic and anxiety among residents.

With five more cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of novel coronavirus-infected persons in the district rose to 35, which included four deaths and three patients discharged upon recovery. This was the third day in a row that the district reported positive cases for the disease. The district saw five cases on Monday and three cases and a death on Tuesday.

The new cases are a four-month-old male child (P-424) and a 26-year-old female (P-425). Both are contacts of P-395 (a 19-year-old male who was a contact of P-205, a 55-year-old man who died of the disease on April 14).

One of the other three cases, P-422, is a 57-year-old male who was admitted to designated the hospital for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and the source of his infection is not yet known.

Patient 421 is a 46-year-old female who was a contact of P-222 (a-38-year-old female and a contact of P-177) and P-423 is a 35-year-old female and a contact of P-393 (a 30-year-old female who was a contact of P-205 who died of the disease on April 14).

The administration, by Wednesday evening, completed survey of 35,822 houses. It has collected samples of 2,181, of which 998 turned negative and the results for 1,146 are awaited. Two samples were not tested for technical reasons. To boost the morale among residents, the security forces, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Babu, conducted a flag march on the arterial roads in the city on Tuesday evening.