Five more domestic destinations from KIA

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will soon introduce domestic flight services to five new destinations.
By the end of February, Bengaluru will be connected with Rajkot (Gujarat), Durgapur (West Bengal) and Dibrugarh (Assam), and in March, to Agra and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). In a press release, KIA said it is currently catering to 61 destinations across the country, including three new services since the pandemic - Jorhat (Assam), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Jharsuguda (Odisha) commenced operations in January 2021.
“A daily average of 270 flights, carrying an average of 30,000 passengers per day, departed to non-metro cities in January, 2021,” it said the release. The share of passengers flying to non-metro cities increased from 55% in 2019-20 to 64% in 2020-21.
