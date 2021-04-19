Five more die in Hassan

Hassan

19 April 2021 19:45 IST

Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Hassan on Monday and with that, the total number of deaths crossed 500. So far 504 people have died in the district.

On Monday, 329 fresh cases were reported, increasing the total number of cases to 32,265. So far 29,859 have recovered and 1,902 are under treatment. Of them, 23 are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, 133 are from Hassan taluk, 54 in Arsikere, 51 from Channarayapatna taluk, 34 in Arkalgud, 23 in Belur, 16 in Holenarsipur, 10 in Sakleshpur, seven in Alur and one from other district.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration has appealed to all those aged above 45 to get vaccinated and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The police and other government officials are imposing a penalty on those who violate the guidelines in public places. Senior officers are visiting marriage halls to ensure the public maintain social distance and wear face masks to avoid infection.