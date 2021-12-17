Five more cases of Omicron in Karnataka

Two of them are primary contacts of a patient infected with the new variant in Delhi

Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka taking the total number of patients infected with the new variant to eight. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about the new cases, said all of them have been vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

The five persons are: a 19-year-old female returning from the U.K., a 36-year-old male returning from Delhi, a 70-year-old female returning from Delhi, a 52-year-old male returning from Nigeria, and a 33-year-old male returning from South Africa. Two of these patients are primary contacts of an Omicron-confirmed case in Delhi. While four have been admitted to private hospitals of their choice, one has been admitted in the designated Omicron facility in Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

The 19-year-old returned from the U.K. on December 13 with a negative report and tested positive during screening on arrival at the airport. Although, she was shifted to Bowring hospital on the same day, the patient chose to get admitted to a private hospital on December 14. She is asymptomatic and her vitals are stable, according to the health department.

The 52-year-old person who returned from Nigeria on December 13, came with a negative RT-PCR report. However, he tested positive on arrival at the airport on December 14 in Bengaluru.

“However, as he had a connecting flight to Belagavi in two hours, he was given permission to travel. He immediately got himself isolated at home on reaching Belagavi and was later been shifted to the District Hospital there. His condition is stable and his two primary contacts have been quarantined and tested,” said an official statement.

The two who travelled from Delhi (70-year-old and 36-year-old) on December 3 after attending a wedding are primary contacts of an Omicron confirmed case in New Delhi. Both of them tested positive on December 6 at a private lab in Mahadevapura. While one of them is asymptomatic, the senior citizen has mild symptoms. Both have been shifted to a private hospital for further management. Two of the their three primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, who returned from South Africa via Delhi and landed in Bengaluru on December 9, had tested negative at Delhi airport. He isolated himself at home after landing in Bengaluru but got voluntarily tested again at a private lab after he developed mild symptoms on December 10, and his reports returned positive on December 11. He has been shifted to a private hospital and all his four primary and 25 secondary contacts are negative.

New cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported 303 cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,01,554. With two new deaths, the toll rose to 38,279. This is apart from 29 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 322 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,56,088. The State now has 7,158 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.23%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.66%.

As many as 1,29,411 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,08,668 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,49,76,428.