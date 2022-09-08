Five-member gang arrested, nine cases solved

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hubballi Town Police have arrested a five-member gang of youths who indulged in theft for the sake of leading a lavish life and have solved nine cases of burglary and theft registered in Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

The arrest was made following a tip-off about a youth, who was living a lavish life despite not having any specific work.

After monitoring his movements and subsequent interrogation, the police were able to arrest the other members of the gang who were involved in burglary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have recovered gold ornaments and silver articles worth ₹1.5 lakh, ₹12,000 in cash and four motorcycles worth ₹3.5 lakh.

With the arrest of the gang, a total of nine cases, three each registered at the Town and Vidyanagar police stations, one each registered at Dharwad Suburban Police Station, Ashok Nagar Police Station in Hubballi and Malmaruti Police Station in Belagavi, have been resolved.

During investigation, it came to light that the gang also tried to break open a pharmacy at Keshwapur in Hubballi. Their act has been caught on CCTV camera. According to the police, the gang members also stole motorcycles and used them as getaway vehicles after burglary.