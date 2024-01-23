Five lakh flowers to create model of Igguthappa temple

January 23, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The famous Raja Seat in Madikeri will be hosting the Republic Day Flower Show from January 26 to 28.

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate the flower show at 11 a.m. On the occasion of the flower show, over 15,000 flower pots have already been arranged at the venue.

A model of Kodagu’s ancient temple - Sri Igguthappa temple, located at Kakkabe, will be designed in flowers and it will be the highlight of the show.

The 15-feet-tall model with length and width of 48 feet and 28 feet respectively will be designed using roses, chrysanthemum and orchids. Over five lakh flowers will be used to create the model.

In view of the Republic Day, there will be models of soldiers, cannons and other exhibits showcasing the country’s armed forces. Butterfly wings, balloon and mushroom models will be other highlights.

There will be special attractions for the children with famous cartoon characters like Chota Bheem created in different types of flowers. In total, 13 different exhibits have been planned and over 8 lakh flowers will be used to create those models.

An entry fee of ₹20 has been fixed while the show is free for children.

In addition, an exhibition will be held at Gandhi Maidan where over 60 stalls will be put up. Ten stalls have been reserved for the Coffee Board, Horticulture Department, Fisheries Department, Hopcoms, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture Department, Industries and other departments for putting up their exhibits. Other stalls will have exhibits on farm implements, nurseries.