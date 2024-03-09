Five lakh farmers to get crop insurance of ₹800 crore by March-end, says Minister

March 09, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Saturday, March 9, said 25 lakh farmers had enrolled under the crop insurance scheme this year and a sum of ₹1,400 crore will be disbursed to 13 lakh farmers as relief for the crop losses by the end of March. As of now, 8 lakh farmers have received the insurance amount of ₹600 crore and the remaining ₹800 crore will be released by March-end, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme to distribute benefits under various schemes to the people and the International Women’s Day at Nagamangala, he said 7,500 ‘Krishi Honda’ or farm ponds dug up to store rainwater were being constructed in Mandya district and the number would reach 20,000 in the coming days.

The Minister said that all five guarantee schemes had been implemented without favouritism to empower the people. The Siddaramaiah government has fulfilled its promise by successfully launching the schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said ₹35,000 crore has been spent on the five schemes since the government came to power. The benefits have reached all sections of the society. Each family is receiving around an average of ₹5,000 through the guarantee schemes. In the next financial year, a sum of ₹55,000 crore will be spent on the guarantees, and the same has been allocated in the Budget, said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya.

The Minister said the long-pending issue has been resolved with the members of the Hakki-Pikki community from Nagamangala taluk receiving the long-delayed title deeds.

The Minister claimed that there had been complaints in the past with regard to spurious seeds and fertilizers and all necessary precautions were taken so that farmers need not bother about the seeds and fertilizers what they get. “There have been no complaints on this issue,” he maintained.

The government has decided to establish a new sugar factory in Mandya. In 10 months, steps were taken to establish a medical college, KSRTC division, RTO office, Police Station, Mini-Vidhana Soudha. Mandya had received the attention from the government, with the district receiving aid in the budget.

On the occasion, sewing machines were distributed to women beneficiaries of Nagamangala. People aged above 60 years received spectacles and ASHA workers got health kits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.