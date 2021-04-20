Five KSRTC staff suspended

Hassan

20 April 2021 19:49 IST

Chikkamagaluru division of KSRTC has suspended five driver-cum-conductors of Mudigere depot for participating in the protest and attempting to assault those on duty.

The suspended are Sanganna Ambigera, Shankar Bovi, Dundappa Madani, Subbaiah, and Sangaiahnandi Kolu Matha. These employees allegedly attempted to assault drivers, who were on duty defying the strike, in Mudigere on April 13.

Chikkamagaluru division operated 180 buses on Tuesday, against the total of 360. Similarly in Hassan division, 220 buses were operated against a total of 408. And in Shivamogga, 123 buses operated, against the total of 205.

