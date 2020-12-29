Five killed in two road accidents

Three persons died in a road accident in Umarani village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Monday. Parappa Kamble (50), Santosh Bagewadi (30) and an unidentified person died when a van collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor.

A case has been registered by the Chikkodi Police.

In the other road accident, a private company employee and his daughter were killed near Mattihal in Vijayapura district on Monday.

Dharaneppa Shivannanavar (30) and his three-year-old daughter Sanvi were killed when his motorcycle rammed a car. A case has been registered.