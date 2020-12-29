Karnataka

Five killed in two road accidents

Three persons died in a road accident in Umarani village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Monday. Parappa Kamble (50), Santosh Bagewadi (30) and an unidentified person died when a van collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor.

A case has been registered by the Chikkodi Police.

In the other road accident, a private company employee and his daughter were killed near Mattihal in Vijayapura district on Monday.

Dharaneppa Shivannanavar (30) and his three-year-old daughter Sanvi were killed when his motorcycle rammed a car. A case has been registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:02:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-killed-in-two-road-accidents/article33440602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY