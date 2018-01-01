Five killed in road mishap near Kunigal

Five persons including three children of a family were killed and 6 sustained injuries after their four-wheeler hit a canter parked by the side of the road near Kunigal in Tumakuru district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Siddoji Rao (72), Usha Bai (28), Keertan (7), Hitesh (2) and Bhuvana (17). They were from Chowdanakuppe of Kunigal taluk.

They were going to Goravanahalli when their vehicle hit a girl who suddenly crossed the road. The driver then lost control on the vehicle and hit the canter due to which the vehicle rolled over near Gavimutt near Kunigal around 7.30am.

The girl has sustained head injuries and has been shifted to Bengaluru.

The other injured are being treated at Adichunchangiri hospital at Bellur and Kunigal taluk hospital.