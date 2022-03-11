Five killed in road accident

KALABURAGI

Five people, four women and a car driver, were killed on the spot and two suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Belurgi Cross in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

As per information available, the accident occurred when the pilgrims were on their way back to Maharashtra after visiting the famed Dattatreya temple of Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk.

The driver of the multi-utility vehicle lost control and rammed a roadside tree.

Meanwhile, both the injured were shifted to Afzalpur Taluk Hospital.

The police are yet to identify the deceased.