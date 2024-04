April 14, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Five workers died in a road accident in Honyal village near Bilagi in Bagalkot district on Sunday evening. They were crushed under a stone-laden lorry that overturned when they were walking home after work. They were all members of a family.

The names of the deceased were given as Yankappa Tomatti, 70, his wife, Yallavva Tolmatti, 60, son, Pundalik Yankappa, 35, daughter, Nagavva Ashok, 45, and son-in-law Ashok Ningappa Bammannanavar, 50.

A case has been registered in the Bilagi Police Station.

