Five killed in road accident, 17 injured

HUBBALLI

28 December 2020 00:38 IST

Five persons who had returned to their native villages for voting in the gram panchayat elections were killed and 17 injured in a road accident near BG Kere Molakalmur in Chitradurga district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Thimmappa (40), Ratnamma (38) of Hosur village, Mahesh (19) of Gujjalli village, Durgappa (16) and Amaresh (55) of Somanamaradi village in Raichur district.

Sources said that the deceased were migrant workers who had returned to their native villages for casting their votes in the gram panchayat elections. They were proceeding to Bengauluru when a public transport bus hit the multi utility vehicle that they were travelling in. The public transport bus was on its way to Lingsugur from Bengaluru.

The multi utility vehicle was packed with passengers and according to the police, a total of 22 persons were in the vehicle. Molakalmur Police have shifted the injured to taluk and district hospitals.