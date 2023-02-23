Five killed, four injured in road accident near Dharwad

February 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Five people, including a pedestrian, were killed and four injured when a car lost control and rammed a stationary truck at Tegur Cross near Dharwad on Thursday night.

According to initial information, the car was proceeding to Belagavi when the car driver reportedly lost control while trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian and rammed the truck that was parked near Tegur Cross on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to the police, eight people, including two children, were travelling in the car. Of them, four were killed on the spot and four suffered injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Nagappa Irappa Muddoji, 40-year-old Mahanthesh Basappa Muddoji of Avaradi village, 35-year-old Basavaraj Shivaputrappa Naragund and five-year-old Shrikumar Naragund of Nichchanaki village in Belagavi district.

The deceased 55-year-old pedestrian has been identified as Iranna Gurusiddappa Ramanagoudar of Dharwad.

Of the injured, seven-year-old Shravankumar Basavaraj Naragund and 22-year-old Madivalappa Raju Alnavar have been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, while 22-year-old Prakashgouda Shankaragouda Patil and 22-year-old Manjunath Mahanthesh Muddoji, both of Avaradi village, are being treated at the Civil Hospital in Hubballi.