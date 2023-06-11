ADVERTISEMENT

Five injured, two of them seriously, in bullock race in Vijayapura

June 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, at Kari Haiyuva Habba, a bullock race and taming festival, in Kakhandaki village near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

Some bulls and bullocks that were used in the race, lost control of their handlers and began goring onlookers.

Two youths were injured seriously as they were thrown over or trampled upon by the animals. Volunteers shifted them to hospital. The other three injured were treated as out-patients, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil said that he will ask the police to look into the incident and ensure that enough safety precautions care taken before organising such festivals in the future.

Kari Hariyuva Habba organised in various North Karnataka districts is similar to the Jallikattu festival organised in Tamil Nadu and it was banned by a court order in 2018. However, the court allowed the festival to be organised later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US