HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five injured, two of them seriously, in bullock race in Vijayapura

June 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, at Kari Haiyuva Habba, a bullock race and taming festival, in Kakhandaki village near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

Some bulls and bullocks that were used in the race, lost control of their handlers and began goring onlookers.

Two youths were injured seriously as they were thrown over or trampled upon by the animals. Volunteers shifted them to hospital. The other three injured were treated as out-patients, the police said.

Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil said that he will ask the police to look into the incident and ensure that enough safety precautions care taken before organising such festivals in the future.

Kari Hariyuva Habba organised in various North Karnataka districts is similar to the Jallikattu festival organised in Tamil Nadu and it was banned by a court order in 2018. However, the court allowed the festival to be organised later.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.