Five injured, two of them seriously, in bullock race in Vijayapura

June 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, at Kari Haiyuva Habba, a bullock race and taming festival, in Kakhandaki village near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

Some bulls and bullocks that were used in the race, lost control of their handlers and began goring onlookers.

Two youths were injured seriously as they were thrown over or trampled upon by the animals. Volunteers shifted them to hospital. The other three injured were treated as out-patients, the police said.

Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil said that he will ask the police to look into the incident and ensure that enough safety precautions care taken before organising such festivals in the future.

Kari Hariyuva Habba organised in various North Karnataka districts is similar to the Jallikattu festival organised in Tamil Nadu and it was banned by a court order in 2018. However, the court allowed the festival to be organised later.