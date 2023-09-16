HamberMenu
Five injured as bus overturns near Belagavi

September 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau

The conductor and driver a of public transport (NWKRTC) bus and three other passengers suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Suvarna Vidyana Soudha of Belagavi on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Halaga in Belagavi taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway after the city bus driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus proceeding to KK Koppa from Belagavi fell into roadside ditch and overturned.

The injured have been identified as bus driver Rayappa Sanappa Badas, conductor Shobha Sidrayi Ganagi and passengers Sahana H. Chavatagi, Gangavva C. Hanchinamani and Rajashree S. Damnekar. All the injured are being treated at district hospital in Belagavil.

The Hire Bagewadi Police have registered a case. Minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebballkar visited the district hospital and enquired about their health.

