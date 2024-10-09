ADVERTISEMENT

Five, including two women, arrested for honey trap, blackmail in twin cities

Published - October 09, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested a gang of five people on the charge of honey trapping and blackmailing a trader.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Zoya of Mulla Oni, Parveena Banu of Toravi Hakkala, Syed of Dakappa Circle, Tausif Rehman of Hale Hubli and Abdul Rehman are the arrested people.

The police said that the five collected money from the complainant after blackmailing and intimidating him with threats of insulting him publicly about his character. The gang spent the exploits of their offence, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Zoya befriended Chagan Lal Choudhary, a city-based utensils trader. “He went to a house in Unkal Cross on her invitation and disrobed himself. The gang clicked pictures and took videos of Choudhary in that house. He also spent some time talking to the woman making video calls. These were recorded and used to blackmail him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahaning Nandagavi told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have recovered two mobile phones, two motorbikes and ₹9,000 in cash from the accused.

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US