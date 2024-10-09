Five, including two women, arrested for honey trap, blackmail in twin cities

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested a gang of five people on the charge of honey trapping and blackmailing a trader.

M. Zoya of Mulla Oni, Parveena Banu of Toravi Hakkala, Syed of Dakappa Circle, Tausif Rehman of Hale Hubli and Abdul Rehman are the arrested people.

The police said that the five collected money from the complainant after blackmailing and intimidating him with threats of insulting him publicly about his character. The gang spent the exploits of their offence, the police said.

Earlier, Zoya befriended Chagan Lal Choudhary, a city-based utensils trader. “He went to a house in Unkal Cross on her invitation and disrobed himself. The gang clicked pictures and took videos of Choudhary in that house. He also spent some time talking to the woman making video calls. These were recorded and used to blackmail him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahaning Nandagavi told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, two motorbikes and ₹9,000 in cash from the accused.

A case has been registered.