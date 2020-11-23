Five, including husband, held for woman’s murder

Hassan

23 November 2020 23:47 IST

The Hassan police have arrested five people, residents of Hosadurga in Chitradurga district, on the charge of murdering a woman at Cheeranahalli in Hassan taluk. The woman was allegedly murdered by her husband with the help of others.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press conference here on Monday, said that the woman’s body was found at Cheeranahalli tank in Dudda Police Station limits on November 1. She was later identified as Sushmita, 25, of Belaguru in Hosadurga taluk.

She had gone missing on October 29 and a case was registered by the Srirampura police.

Advertising

Advertising

The police team visited Belaguru and collected details of the victim. It was found that she was married to Nagaraj six years ago and they had a four-year-old daughter. A year ago, Sushmita learnt about her husband’s extra-marital affair with Shyla of Kodihalli in Hosadurga taluk. Upset over this, she returned to her father’s place and moved court seeking maintenance from her husband.

Dumped body in tank

Nagaraj invited his wife to his residence on the pretext of resolving the dispute on October 29 and murdered her. Later, he dumped the body with the help of his brother Mohan and his lover Shyla at Cheeranahalli tank.

The police have arrested Nagaraj, 28, Mohan, 24, Shyla, 27, and Nagaraj’s parents Eshwara Rao, 59, and Jayanthi, 57. The Superintendent of Police has appreciated the efforts of Dy.SP Puttaswamy Gowda, CPI P. Suresh, and PSI M.C. Madhu and announced a cash prize for the police team that cracked the case.