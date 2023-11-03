HamberMenu
Five, including husband, arrested for harassment over techie’s death 

November 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly abetting the death of a techie who ended her life in Vijaynagar on October 26. 

The deceased Aishwarya, 26, had studied abroad and returned home. She was married to Rajesh, son of the owner of an ice cream company in the city, five years ago. It was an arranged marriage. However, a marital dispute allegedly arose over two years ago when her husband started suspecting her fidelity. Her parents have now alleged that not only her husband, but her in-laws were also harassing her, making insensitive remarks and casting aspersions on her character. 

Aishwarya was found dead at her house in Vijayanagar on October 26. She had left behind a death note. Her parents in their statement to the authorities not only blamed her husband, but also her in-laws for harassing her and pushing her to take her own life.

Acting on their complaint, Govindarajnagar police have now arrested her husband Rajesh, parents-in-laws Giriyappa and Seeta, and Rajesh’s brother Vijay and his wife Tasmita. They have been booked under Section 498A for harassment and 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. 

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help )

