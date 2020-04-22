Five Incident Commanders to monitor containment zones

As part of its COVID-19 management strategy, the State government has issued orders appointing Incident Commanders to monitor containment zones.

Five officers have been posted as Incident Commanders to the seven containment zones in Belagavi district. Of the seven zones, one is in the city, two in the Belagavi Urban agglomeration area and four in the taluks.

The Incident Commanders will be empowered to close shops or establishments, factories, offices, education institutions, stop lay-off of workers and ensure their safety and see that they get paid leave, enforce quarantine and isolation of those who have returned from foreign countries or shift them to institutional quarantine, prohibit gathering of more than five persons, stop festivals and gatherings of all religious denominations, to allow work from home for IT/BT, essential and critical services, to stop movement of all vehicles except those on medical emergencies or essential supplies, close inter-State borders except for vehicles on exemption and to ensure closure of government offices except those working for essential supplies and services.

These officers will relax restrictions on essential supplies and services, allow transport, storage and distribution of milk, water, foodgrains, vegetables, fish, meat and fruits and allow their wholesale and retail businesses to remain open subject to conditions and schedule, Petrol bunks, gas and other fuel, hospitals, drug stores, police and fire services, Panchayat Raj and urban local bodies, electricity, water, municipal services, notified government offices, banks, ATMs, telecom, phone, internet and other communication services, e- commerce, door delivery of food and other goods, print and electronic media, security services, all factories, offices and institutions necessary for COVID-19 management, all factories in “always on” or “continuous service” mode.

The Deputy Commissioners, the Police Commissioners or offices authorised by them can relax some provisions. Any individual, organisation or institution disobeying orders will face punishment of a jail term up to six months or fine of ₹ 1,000 or both. Action can be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act or Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, Belagavi City Commissioner is the Incident Commander for the Kasai Galli area inside the Military Cantonment, Belagavi Tahsildar is the Incident Commander for Bilgundi and Yallur, Belagavi Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer is the Incident Commander for Hire Bagewadi and Peeranwadi, Raibag Tahsildar is the Incident Commander for Kudchi and Hukkeri Tahsildar is the Incident Commander for Sankeshwar containment zones.