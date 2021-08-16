Karnataka

Five held on robbery charge

The Shivamogga police on Sunday arrested five people on charge of involvement in a robbery and recovered valuables worth over ₹5.7 lakh and ₹3 lakh in cash from them. The arrested are Hariprasad, 30, Lohit, 32, of Shivamogga, Dharmaraj, 52, of Davanagere, Nagaraj K.S., 19, of Shivamogga and Veeraiah, 25, of Koppal.

They were allegedly involved in a robbery reported at Chikkamaradi village in Shivamogga Rural police station on August 3. They barged into a house and took away valuables at knifepoint. One of them also hit a resident with a knife, leaving her injured. The police seized a two-wheeler, a car and recovered ₹ 3 lakh in cash, 120 grams of gold and 340 grams of silver items from them, said a press release issued by Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.


