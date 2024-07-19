ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for murder of farmer

Published - July 19, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The accused tried to make it look like an accident, police say

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five persons on the charge of killing a farmer in Sambaragi near Athani on Friday.

The accused face charges of killing Manik Kadam and making it look like a road accident.

Bharamanna Soddi, and his relatives Rama, Anil, Lakshman and Subhash, plotted to kill Manik over a ongoing dispute.

They rammed their car into his bike and left him bleeding on the road. He was admitted to the hospital by villagers but died on Thursday. A police team cracked the case and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

