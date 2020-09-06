Five head of cattle die of Lumpy Skin Disease in Kalaburagi district

Incident reported from Halkod village

As many as five head of cattle died of an endemic infectious Lumpy Skin Disease in Halkod village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

As per data provided by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department, as many as 10,375 head of cattle and buffaloes in the district have been affected by the disease. The highest, 5,250 livestock, is from Chincholi taluk.

In India, the disease was initially reported in northern States and then, it spread to the other parts of the country. The State reported such cases most recently. In the Kalyana Karnataka region, the disease appeared in cattle in parts of Yadgir district towards the end of July and it spread across Kalaburagi and Bidar districts in the second week of August.

Meanwhile, officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department have been conducting training for all field veterinarians in 214 taluk and hobli veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in Kalaburagi district.