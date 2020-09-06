Five head of cattle die of Lumpy Skin Disease in Kalaburagi district

As many as five head of cattle died of an endemic infectious Lumpy Skin Disease in Halkod village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.
As per data provided by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department, as many as 10,375 head of cattle and buffaloes in the district have been affected by the disease. The highest, 5,250 livestock, is from Chincholi taluk.
In India, the disease was initially reported in northern States and then, it spread to the other parts of the country. The State reported such cases most recently. In the Kalyana Karnataka region, the disease appeared in cattle in parts of Yadgir district towards the end of July and it spread across Kalaburagi and Bidar districts in the second week of August.
Meanwhile, officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department have been conducting training for all field veterinarians in 214 taluk and hobli veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in Kalaburagi district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath