Putting to rest speculations about Karnataka government planning to stop the five guarantee schemes or tweaking them with more exclusionary clauses, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah categorically said that they will be continued for the full term of his government.

“We will give a befitting reply through economic growth of Karnataka to those who made the prophecy that the State will go bankrupt by these schemes,” he said, during his Independence Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15, in response to allegations that guarantee schemes had come at the cost of developmental works and financial prudence.

There has been intense speculation on the future of the schemes as a few Ministers are said to be mounting pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka to “rethink” the contours of the schemes, as many rich and middle-class families have been benefiting from the schemes, apparently at the cost of development projects.

Amidst financial inequality

“These schemes have brought relief to the lives of people who have suffered due to the rising financial inequality. On the one hand, our government is giving impetus to the re-distribution of wealth through these schemes and, on the other hand, we have taken up programmes for sustainable economic development of the State with equal commitment. We are working towards making Karnataka Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota by continuing the tradition of social harmony and fraternity along with achieving economic growth and financial equality,” he asserted.

Through the five guarantee schemes — Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi — each beneficiary family receives direct and indirect benefits amounting to an average of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month. “This is the concept of universal basic income, which provides direct financial assistance to poor families. Karnataka is the only state implementing such a programme in a big way, which is being implemented in developed countries to help the poor and we are proud of it,” he said.

Innovations in future

Pointing out that the State is all set to make innovations and help these beneficiaries further, the Chief Minister said: “We are providing ₹ 2,000 to every woman head of the beneficiary families. We are thinking of helping them organise as Stree Shakti women self-help groups and encourage them to take up income-generating activities by facilitating assistance from financial institutions. Similarly, Skill Development training is being imparted to the beneficiaries of Yuva Nidhi.”

The Chief Minister said that women have already availed 270 crore free trips under Shakti Scheme and saved around ₹6,541 crore. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, ₹25,259 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of 1.20 crore women.

“We had announced to provide 5 kg extra rice free of cost under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Due to the non-cooperation of the government of India, we are transferring an equivalent amount of money to the beneficiaries instead of additional rice. So far ₹7,763 crore has been transferred to 4.08 crore beneficiaries of 1.16 crore ration cards. As many as 1.60 crore families have availed the benefits of Gruha Jyoti scheme which provide free electricity for up to 200 units. The Government has spent ₹ 8,844 crore for implementing this scheme.”

He also pointed out that 1.31 lakh graduate and diploma holders unemployed youth are availing of monthly financial assistance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme and ₹91 crore has been spent on the scheme so far.

Social security

Stating that his government’s welfare programmes are not just restricted to the five guarantees, the Chief Minister said, “Under various social security pension schemes, as many 78.64 lakh beneficiaries from vulnerable classes are availing pensions through DBT. The pension amount for transgenders under the Maithri scheme has been increased from ₹800 to ₹1,200, and the pension amount for former Devadasis has been increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. Since coming to power, our government has spent ₹13,027 crores on social security schemes such as old age pensions, widow pension, Maithri, and Manaswini.”