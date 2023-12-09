HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five from Mangaluru killed in accident near Sirsi

December 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Five of a family from Mangaluru who were proceeding to Sirsi for a marriage were killed in an accident involving a NWKRTC bus and a car near Sirsi in Uttar Kannada district on Friday.

The accident occurred at Bandala in Sirsi taluk. All the deceased were travelling by car to take part in a marriage to be held at Raghavendra Kalyanamantap in Sirsi. The NWKRTC bus was proceeding to Kumta from Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna Babu Rao, 71, Vidyalakshmi Ramakrishna Rao, 67, Pushpa Mohan Rao, 62, Suhas Ganesh Rao, 30, and Aravind, 35, all residents of Kinni Kambala near Mangaluru.

There were around 60 passengers in the bus, who have suffered minor injuries. Sirsi Rural Station Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.