Five from Mangaluru killed in accident near Sirsi

December 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Five of a family from Mangaluru who were proceeding to Sirsi for a marriage were killed in an accident involving a NWKRTC bus and a car near Sirsi in Uttar Kannada district on Friday.

The accident occurred at Bandala in Sirsi taluk. All the deceased were travelling by car to take part in a marriage to be held at Raghavendra Kalyanamantap in Sirsi. The NWKRTC bus was proceeding to Kumta from Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna Babu Rao, 71, Vidyalakshmi Ramakrishna Rao, 67, Pushpa Mohan Rao, 62, Suhas Ganesh Rao, 30, and Aravind, 35, all residents of Kinni Kambala near Mangaluru.

There were around 60 passengers in the bus, who have suffered minor injuries. Sirsi Rural Station Police have registered a case.