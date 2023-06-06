ADVERTISEMENT

Five from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Yadgir

June 06, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

All of them were from Velagodu village in Atmakuru taluk of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh and they were on their way to Kalaburagi to attend Khaja Bandenavaj Urus, Superintendent of Police C. B. Vedamurthy said

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five people, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Balichakra village in Yadgir district in Karnataka on June 6 morning. 13 others were injured in the accident and were rushed to YIMS. 

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (40), Nayamat (40), Muddasir (12), Rameeja Begam (50), and Summi (12)  

All those, who were killed, were from Velagodu village in Atmakuru taluk of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh and they were on their way to Kalaburagi to attend Khaja Bandenavaj Urus, Superintendent of Police C. B. Vedamurthy said.  

The SP further said that the accident occurred at 4 a.m. when a cruiser vehicle in which 18 people were travelling hit a truck that was parked on the roadside. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving first aid care, the injured were shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Raichur for further treatment and their condition was stable. 

Basaveshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir and Kalappa Badiger, Police Inspector of Saidapur visited the spot and conducted inquiries. The dead bodies were shifted to a mortuary at government hospital in Saidpaur. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US