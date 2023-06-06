Five from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Yadgir

June 06, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

As many as five people, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Balichakra village in Yadgir district in Karnataka on June 6 morning. 13 others were injured in the accident and were rushed to YIMS.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (40), Nayamat (40), Muddasir (12), Rameeja Begam (50), and Summi (12)

All those, who were killed, were from Velagodu village in Atmakuru taluk of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh and they were on their way to Kalaburagi to attend Khaja Bandenavaj Urus, Superintendent of Police C. B. Vedamurthy said.

The SP further said that the accident occurred at 4 a.m. when a cruiser vehicle in which 18 people were travelling hit a truck that was parked on the roadside.

After receiving first aid care, the injured were shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Raichur for further treatment and their condition was stable.

Basaveshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir and Kalappa Badiger, Police Inspector of Saidapur visited the spot and conducted inquiries. The dead bodies were shifted to a mortuary at government hospital in Saidpaur.

