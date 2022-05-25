Five file nomination papers in Dharwad for Council polls

After Horatti on Tuesday, Gurikar and Gudadinni file their nomination papers

Accompanied by the former Minister H.K. Patil and KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar submitting his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the penultimate day for filing nomination papers in the elections to Karnataka West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council, five candidates, including Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar and Janata Dal(S) candidate Shreeshail Gudadinni, filed their nomination papers in Dharwad.

On Wednesday, accompanied by the former Minister H.K. Patil and KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, Mr. Gurikar submitted his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde.

Mr. Gurikar also filed another set of nomination papers and this time he was accompanied by MLA Prasad Abbayya and the former Chairman of the Legislative Council Viranna Mattikatti.

Mr. Gudadinni [Janata Dal(Secular) candidate] filed his nomination papers, accompanied by party district unit president Gururaj Hunasimarad and others.

Krishnavani Srinivasgouda, Karibasappa P.M. and Tulasappa K. Dasar filed their nomination papers as Independent candidates on Wednesday. This apart, Independent candidate Venkanagouda R. Govindgoudar, who filed his nomination papers on Monday, submitted another set of nomination papers on Wednesday.

The former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, who is seeking his eighth term, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.