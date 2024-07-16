Uttara Kannada district: Five feared trapped under mud after landslide on NH 66

Five persons are reportedly trapped under mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada on Tuesday (July 16) following incessant rains.
Those missing are of the same family, which ran a petty shop by the roadside.
Due to the landslide, an LPG tanker parked by the roadside was pushed into the adjacent Gangavali river and was washed away.
Following the landslide, the road between Ankola and Kumta has been blocked, Authorities have begun rescue operation.