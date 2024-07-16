ADVERTISEMENT

Uttara Kannada district: Five feared trapped under mud after landslide on NH 66

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 12:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The landslide occurred on National Highway 66 in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada following incessant rains

The Hindu Bureau

Landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur of Ankola taluk in Uttar Kannada district on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons are reportedly trapped under mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada on Tuesday (July 16) following incessant rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those missing are of the same family, which ran a petty shop by the roadside.

Due to the landslide, an LPG tanker parked by the roadside was pushed into the adjacent Gangavali river and was washed away.

Following the landslide, the road between Ankola and Kumta has been blocked, Authorities have begun rescue operation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur of Ankola taluk in Uttar Kannada district on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US