Five farm workers killed in road accident

KALABURAGI

21 April 2021 19:58 IST

Five women farm workers who were travelling in a three-wheeler were killed after their vehicle collided with a cement-mixer truck near Kolur village in Shahapur taluk, Yadgir district, on Wednesday. Five more workers who were critically injured were rushed to the Shahapur taluk hospital.

The deceased were identified as Devindramma (57), Ayyamma (45), Sharanamma (35), Umadevi (40) and Kashimbhi (55).

The injured are Mallamma (36), Sharanagouda (28), Hampamma (25), Bhagyashree (14) and Gangamma (38).

All of them, from Manamatagi village, were on their way to Huvina Hedagi village of Deodurg taluk in Raichur district for agricultural work.

The cement-mixer truck was heading towards Shahapur when the accident occurred. The truck driver is said to have escaped from the scene soon after the accident.

Shahapur Circle Inspector of Police Chennaiah Hiremath rushed to the spot with police personnel. A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station.