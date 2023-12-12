Five estranged couples exchange garlands at National Lok Adalat in Yadgir district agreeing for reunion

December 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Yadgir

The National Lok Adalat at the Civil Courts and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Courts in Shahapur and Shorapur on Saturday last witnessed an emotional moment when five couples who had approached courts in the two taluks for decree of divorce and other relief in matrimonial cases agreed for reunion and exchanged garlands in front of the judges present.

These couples after developing differences and other family issues had approached courts with matrimonial petitions seeking relief.

But, after lengthy discussion and some convincing by the judges, who presided over the Lok Adalat in the respective taluks, the couples agreed for reunion and exchanged garlands with a promise of leading life together without any differences in future and ended their legal battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release on Tuesday, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ravindra Honole has said that including these five matrimonial cases, a total of 13,618 cases have been settled in the National Lok Adalat.

Of the 13,618 cases, 11 cases were in the District and Sessions Court in Yadgir followed by 411 cases in Senior Civil Judge Court in Yadgir, 500 cases in JMFC Court in Yadgir, 472 cases in Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Courts in Yadgir, 314 cases in Senior Civil Judge Court in Shahapur, 396 cases in JMFC Court in Shahapur, 361 cases in Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Courts in Shahapur, 36 cases in Senior Civil Judge Court in Shorapur, 181 cases in JMFC Court in Shorapur and 266 cases in Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Courts in Shorapur and ₹ 3.36 crore involved in these cases have been recovered.

Mr. Honole further said that out of the 13,618 cases, there were 15 money recovery suits followed by 38 partition suits, 17 specific performance suits, three final decree proceedings, 14 execution petitions, 19 motor vehicle act cases, 19 matrimonial cases, 291 births and deaths cases, 24 compoundable offences, 14 cheque bounce cases, 2,442 petty cases and 24 other criminal cases.

“As many as 2,948 pending cases and 10,670 pre-litigation cases are included in the cases that were settled,” he added.

District and Sessions Judge Rekha B.S., Chief Judicial Magistrate Saheel Ahmed Kunnibhavi, Principal JMFC judge Kumari Ashreena, Additional Civil Judge Rahul Chambar, Senior Civil Judge Sidram T.P, Principal Civil Judge Kumari Shobha, Additional Civil Judge Basavaraj, Senior Civil Judge Mallikarjun Kamatagi and Principal Civil Judge Maruthi K. were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.