Five employees of cash management firm booked for filing false complaint

Published - July 17, 2024 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur ATM theft case has taken a new turn as the police, during the course of investigation, found that five staff of the cash management company allegedly tried to mislead them and gave false complaints to take advantage of the situation.

Based on the investigation outcome, the police arrested Pratap, Field Operation Manager, Pawan Kalyan, ATM officer, Dharmendra, 52, Raghavendra, 36, Mahesh, 30, of Secure Value Co., and taken them into custody for further investigation.

The accused were supposed to fill the ₹16.5 lakh cash into the ATM, but found the ATM was breached and decided to pocket the money instead.

The police analysed the details of the movement of cash management staff and found they were lying to take undue advantage, a senior police officer, said.

The matter was brought to the notice of the City Police Commissioner, who directed them to book the accused under cheating, criminal breach and misleading police.

Last Sunday, a gang of masked men barged into the ATM which did not have a security guard, sprayed pint on CCTV and cut open the machine to steal cash.

