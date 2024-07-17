GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five employees of cash management firm booked for filing false complaint

Published - July 17, 2024 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur ATM theft case has taken a new turn as the police, during the course of investigation, found that five staff of the cash management company allegedly tried to mislead them and gave false complaints to take advantage of the situation.

Based on the investigation outcome, the police arrested Pratap, Field Operation Manager, Pawan Kalyan, ATM officer, Dharmendra, 52, Raghavendra, 36, Mahesh, 30, of Secure Value Co., and taken them into custody for further investigation.

The accused were supposed to fill the ₹16.5 lakh cash into the ATM, but found the ATM was breached and decided to pocket the money instead.

The police analysed the details of the movement of cash management staff and found they were lying to take undue advantage, a senior police officer, said.

The matter was brought to the notice of the City Police Commissioner, who directed them to book the accused under cheating, criminal breach and misleading police.

Last Sunday, a gang of masked men barged into the ATM which did not have a security guard, sprayed pint on CCTV and cut open the machine to steal cash.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.