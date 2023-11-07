ADVERTISEMENT

Five drown as car plunges into Visvesvaraya canal in Karnataka

November 07, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The car, proceeding from Mysuru towards Tiptur, fell into the Visvesvaraya canal in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar (centre), Superintendent of Police of Mandya district N. Yathish, and Chief Executive Officer of the Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif supervising the search operations at Banaghatta in Pandavapura taluk on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons drowned when the car by which they were travelling fell into an irrigation canal at Banaghatta in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar told The Hindu that five bodies and the car, bearing the registration number of Shivamogga district, were recovered from the Visvesvaraya canal. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rash driving,” he said.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. The police identified the deceased as Chandrappa, Dhananjaya, Krishnappa, and Jayanna, all aged about 40 to 45, and Babu, aged around 25. They were natives of Bhadravati and were proceeding to Tiptur in Tumakuru district after having lunch at a hotel at Bilikere on the outskirts of Mysuru, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary in Pandavapura Government Hospital

Mr. Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Mandya district N. Yathish, and Chief Executive Officer of the Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif visited the spot to supervise the search operations, which extended till late evening.

This incident comes three months after three women and a girl drowned in the Visvesvaraya canal when their car veered off the road at Gamanahalli, about 40 km from Banaghatta, in Srirangapatna taluk on July 29.

