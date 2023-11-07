Five drown as car plunges into Visvesvaraya canal in Karnataka

November 07, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Five persons drowned when the car by which they were travelling fell into an irrigation canal in Banaghatta in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar told The Hindu that five bodies, all men aged above 40, and the car, bearing the registration number of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, were recovered from the Visvesvaraya canal.

However, the identity of the deceased persons was yet to be established. “We are in the process of identifying them,” he said.

The car was proceeding from Mysuru towards Tumakuru when the accident occurred around 5 p.m. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rash driving,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Mandya district N. Yathish, and Chief Executive Officer of the Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif visited the spot to supervise the search operations, which extended till late evening.

This incident comes three months after three women and a girl drowned in the Visvesvaraya canal when their car veered off the road at Gamanahalli, about 40 km from Banaghatta, in Srirangapatna taluk on July 29.