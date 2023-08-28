HamberMenu
Five doctors onboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight save toddler’s life mid-air

August 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The presence of five doctors onboard a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi and their timely intervention saved the life of a two-year-old passenger who had stopped breathing mid-air.

A team of five doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi who were returning after attending a conference in Bengaluru upon receiving a distress call on the flight came to the rescue of the two-year old girl. ”While returning from ISVIR onboard Bangalore to Delhi flight today evening, in Vistara Airline flight UK-814- A, distress call was announced. It was a 2-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair, was unconscious and cyanosed 5 Doctors from @aiims_newdelhi were onboard....Immediately child was examined - his pulse was absent, extremities were cold, child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers,” AIIMS Delhi posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) social media handle.  

It added that “Immediate CPR was started and with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by team

Successfully IV canulla was placed, oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board — and the baby for brought to ROSC — return of circulation. It was further complicated due to another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used. For 45 mins, the baby was resuscitated and flight was routed to Nagpur,” the AIIMS Delhi post added.

On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in stable hemodynamic to the pediatrician.

The five doctors onboard are Dr. Navdeep Kaur- SR Anesthesia, Dr. Damandeep Singh- SR Cardiac Radiology, Dr. Rishab Jain- Ex SR AIIMS Radiology, Dr. Oishika- SR OB Gand, Dr. Avichala Taxak- SR Cardiac Radiology.

