November 24, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved appointment of presidents of five District Congress Committees in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The new DCC presidents of five districts are: C.R. Gowda – Bengaluru Rural, Basareddy – Yadgir, Dharmaja Uthappa – Kodagu, Chandrashekar Gowda – Tumakuru, and E.H. Laxmana – Hassan, according to an official press release of the AICC.