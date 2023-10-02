Five District Congress Committee presidents appointed for Bengaluru city

October 02, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, October 2, approved reorganisation of Bengaluru city into five District Congress Committees (DCCs) and appointed presidents to them under the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The five DCC presidents are: K V Gowtham (Bengaluru Central); Hanumantharayappa (Bengaluru West); Uday Kumar (Bengaluru East ); O Manjunath (Bengaluru South), and Abdul Wajid (Bengaluru North), said a press release issued by K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organization).

Appointment of these DCC presidents for Bengaluru city is expected to help the Congress in the coming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

