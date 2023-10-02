HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five District Congress Committee presidents appointed for Bengaluru city

Appointment of these DCC presidents is expected to help the Congress in the upcoming BBMP elections

October 02, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, October 2, approved reorganisation of Bengaluru city into five District Congress Committees (DCCs) and appointed presidents to them under the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The five DCC presidents are: K V Gowtham (Bengaluru Central); Hanumantharayappa (Bengaluru West); Uday Kumar (Bengaluru East ); O Manjunath (Bengaluru South), and Abdul Wajid (Bengaluru North), said a press release issued by K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organization).

Appointment of these DCC presidents for Bengaluru city is expected to help the Congress in the coming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress / BBMP

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.