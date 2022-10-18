Five digital banking units of Canara Bank among 75 DBUs launched by PM Modi

Canara Bank has established five state-of-the-art DBUs in Bengaluru Rural (Devanahalli) and Raichur in Karnataka, Ernakulum in Kerala, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

B.S. Satish Kumar BENGALURU
October 18, 2022 01:35 IST

Canara Bank Digital Unit | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Five Digital Banking Units (DBUs) of Canara Bank in different States are among the 75 Digital Banking Units that were dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 at a virtual event.

DBU is an identified Brick & Mortar area in the identified district hosted by the anchor bank wherein banking services are provided though digital modes in a paperless, efficient, safe and secured environment.

DBUs are expected to accelerate the digitization drive across the country. Digital Services in DBUs is offered to the customers in Self Service and Digital Assistance Desk zones.

JD (S) to launch Kannada flag campaign

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Hindu Bureau:

BENGALURU:

The JD (S) has decided to launch a campaign to ensure that Kannada flags are hoisted on all the houses of the state on November 01 to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

Disclosing this to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy said he had convened a meeting of the party legislators on Wednesday to discuss the nature of the proposed campaign.

He appealed to people to participate in the campaign.

(EOM)

