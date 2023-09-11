Five died in an accident near Hiriyur

September 11, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Five people died and several others suffered injuries when a KSRTC bus hit a truck parked near Gollahalli in Hiriyur taluk on Monday morning. The bus heading towards Raichur hit the truck. Four people died on the spot, while another died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Parvathamma, 53, of Bengaluru, Ramesh, 26, of Maski, Ravi, 23 of Alapura, Mabamma, 35 of Raichur; and Narasanna of Manvi. About fifteen injured people have been shifted to hospitals in Challakere and Chitradurga.

There were 51 passengers on the bus. Imangala Police Station reached the spot and registered the case.

