ADVERTISEMENT

Five died in an accident near Hiriyur

September 11, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Shivamogga

There were 51 passengers on the bus. Imangala Police Station reached the spot and registered the case.

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Five people died and several others suffered injuries when a KSRTC bus hit a truck parked near Gollahalli in Hiriyur taluk on Monday morning. The bus heading towards Raichur hit the truck. Four people died on the spot, while another died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Parvathamma, 53, of Bengaluru, Ramesh, 26, of Maski, Ravi, 23 of Alapura, Mabamma, 35 of Raichur; and Narasanna of Manvi. About fifteen injured people have been shifted to hospitals in Challakere and Chitradurga.

There were 51 passengers on the bus. Imangala Police Station reached the spot and registered the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US