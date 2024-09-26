ADVERTISEMENT

For years now, tourism development in Karnataka has always been focused on destinations in the southern part of the State, especially around Bengaluru and Mysuru. Of late, the Tourism Department is trying to look beyond these popular destinations and develop equally attractive sites in north Karnataka.

The department recently proposed five destinations – Lakkundi (in Gadag district), Anjanadri (in Koppal district), Saundatti Yellamma Gudda (in Belagavi district), Aihole (in Bagalkot district), and Roerich and Devika Rani Estate (in Bengaluru) – to be developed under the Central Government’s Special Assistance Scheme for development of iconic tourist centres at a total cost of ₹447 crore. Four of these five projects are in north Karnataka.

“These places are shining examples of our architectural heritage and religious significance. Our government is committed to elevating these destinations to world-class standards,” Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said.

While the plan in Lakkundi is to develop it as a heritage centre to showcase its Chalukyan temple architecture and steep wells (kalyanis), Anjanadri is proposed to be developed as a spiritual centre owing to its mythological significance.

Saundatti, which attracts over two crore visitors every year, will be developed as a spiritual centre. Aihole, which is known as the ‘cradle of Indian temple architecture’ and has more than 100 temples from different periods of history, will be developed with a culture and heritage complex, a museum and visitor centre with virtual reality (VR) experiences, and a star hotel.

Destinations proposed to be developed as Iconic Tourist Centres and estimated cost Lakkundi — ₹132 crore Anjanadri — ₹100 crore Saundatti Yellamma Gudda — ₹100 crore Aihole — ₹80 crore Roerich and Devika Rani Estate — ₹35 crore

While the department has announced its grand plans, locals in north Karnataka point out how even the necessities of tourism development have not been fulfilled in the destinations in the region. From lack of information and publicity to shortage of guides and accommodation options, several issues need to be addressed.

“Even though Saundatti attracts one of the highest footfalls in Karnataka, something as basic as accessibility up the hill is a problem. The focus should be on engineering solutions that can make access easy to the hill and mobilisation of self-help groups comprising women and transgender persons, who can help with food and transport,” a frequent visitor to the place said.

Unlike the spiritual and religious experiences provided in the other four sites, the estate near Bengaluru, which belonged to actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerichis expected to offer a more cultural, artistic experience, when developed.

Spread over 460 acres, the department has observed that the estate can be developed as a cultural hub to celebrate art, cinema, and host festivals, events and exhibitions. A food plaza, transport plaza, a water plaza (with boating) is on the list of amenities proposed at the estate at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore.

The development of the estate has been under way for over a decade now. In 2014, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage had first announced plans for the development. Since then, activists have flagged multiple issues regarding the maintenance of the estate. Even though the estate has come up in multiple budget announcements, there has been no significant development so far.

(With inputs from Rishikesh Bahadur Desai)

